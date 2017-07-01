You’ll love how you can organize emails, sales, marketing,
projects and tasks in your inbox
🚀🚀 Exclusive Product Hunt pricing 🚀🚀
Available 13th – 16th Feb.
Organize emails into lists
Organize your Inbox in multiple lists. Add and rename as many columns as you want. Easily drag’n’drop across different columns.
Add tasks into Inbox
Most emails are To-Dos. Why do task management tools and Inboxes need to work separately? You live inside your Inbox, so should your tasks.
Assign checklists, notes and due dates
Most emails have tasks associated to them. Add all your notes, due dates and to-do’s so you can access them all from one place, your email.
Customizable boards
People have different projects, different clients, and different tasks. Manage your tasks in multiple and customizable boards.
* Team boards
Work collaboratively on all the above! Keep all your team at the same page, delegate and collaborate to get more stuff done, together.
* coming soon